Former union minister Jaswant Singh died on Sunday morning in Delhi.

The 82-year-old Jaswant Singh had served as India’s foreign minister, defense minister and finance minister.

“It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Honourable Major Jaswant Singh (Retired), former Cabinet Minister of government of India at 0655 hours on 27 September 2020. He was admitted on 25 Jun 2020 and being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest this morning,” a statement from the hospital said.

“Despite the best efforts of the attending team of specialists to resuscitate him, he could not be revived and passed away at 0655 hours on 27 Sep 2020. His COVID status is negative,” it further said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the demised leader on twitter.

“Spoke to Shri Manvendra Singh and expressed condolences on the unfortunate demise of Shri Jaswant Singh Ji. True to his nature, Jaswant Ji fought his illness with immense courage for the last six years,” PM said.

“Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” he said.

“Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise,” he added.

Condolences pour in for the demised leader on twitter:

The demise of veteran soldier, outstanding parliamentarian, exceptional leader and intellectual Shri Jaswant Singh is distressing. He combined many difficult roles with ease and equanimity. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 27, 2020

Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2020

My tributes to Jaswant Singh. pic.twitter.com/cZPz1YrBh3 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 27, 2020