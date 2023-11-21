Former student opens fire at school in Kerala’s Thrissur

In a shocking incident, a youth trespassed into a private school in Kerala’s Thrissur with an airgun on Tuesday and fired in the air, sending shivers among the students and the teachers. There are no casualties.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 am at Vivekodayam Boys Higher Secondary School, Naikkanal near Thrissur town.

The shooter identified as Jagan, 19, a native of Mulayam near Thrissur was overpowered by the employees of the school and local residents and later handed over to the police.

The police suspect that he was under the influence of drugs. He is a former student of the school. It is alleged that the youngster was a drug addict during the school days itself.

The motive behind the threat remains unknown. It has been reported that the youth harboured a grudge towards a few teachers at the school.

Thrissur Town East police will conduct a medical examination of the youth to know if he’s under the influence of drugs or alcohol.