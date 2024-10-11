Former Rajasthan MLA charged with land grabbing

A local doctor here charged former legislator Dr Raj Kumar Sharma with cheating and conspiring for grabbing land and properties at different places in the Pink City.

According to police, Dr Manasvi Gautam has lodged a complaint in the Bajaj Nagar police station here stating that the former MLA from Navalgarh in Jhunjhunu district has fabricated forged documents – papers to grab land and properties at prime locations – Anita Colony (Bajaj Nagar) and Chaura Rasta in the Pink City, besides farm house – property at Goner Road and Jamwa Ramgarh on outskirts of the city.

An FIR under section 420, 406, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC has been registered at the police station and investigation is on, the police said.

Dr Sharma had represented his home town Navalgarh in the state assembly for three successive terms between 2008 and 2023. He was elected to the state legislature in 2008 on a BSP ticket.

In 2013 polls, he contested and won as an Independent and in his third outing into the electoral battle-field in 2018, he had entered as a Congress nominee. The last election in 2023 he lost to the BJP.