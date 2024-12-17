Former MP BJP ministers put own govt in dock

Two senior BJP MLAs and former cabinet ministers of Madhya Pradesh put their own government in a quandary by pointing towards anomalies and demanding answers to their questions in the ongoing winter session of the State Assembly here today.

Former minister and the senior-most MLA in the Assembly, BJP’s Gopal Bhargava, cornered his own government on the issue of investors’ summits and the investments coming into the state. The party MLA from Garhakota in Sagar district, he referred to the ‘Intent to Invest’ clause and asked Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav through a written question whether there is any time limit for an investor or business group in the ‘intent to invest’ clause.

In a written reply to the senior MLA’s question, the CM said there is no time limit about the ‘intent to invest’ from an investor or business house. He also informed that the regional investors summit at Sagar attracted investments of about Rs 23181 crore from 22 probable investors.

Dr Yadav also stated that no time limit has been set for the intent to invest but the industries that have been provided land by the state government are required to start operations on those lands under a time limit.

As if this was not enough for the ruling side, another former minister, Bhupendra Singh, raised the issue of alleged encroachment on government land and other anomalies by a private school at Malthon in his constituency Khurai in the Sagar district.

Singh, the former Home and Transport minister, said that he had raised the issue through a calling attention notice. He charged that the school in question is operating without affiliation and has encroached upon government land too. He went on to charge that recently there have been incidents of sexual assault on students too reported from various schools across the state.

He said that the government must implement a strong policy to stop all such unaffiliated and rules-flouting educational institutions from operating.Singh also raised the issue of illegal collection from vehicles at an unauthorized transport check post in his constituency. He said that the state government had ordered the closure of all check posts in the state on 1 July 2024.

Singh said that despite the orders, an illegal check post is still operating in his area and forcibly collecting money from drivers.