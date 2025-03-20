Dressed as Kumbhakaran, MP Congress MLA lay down near assembly to protest govt inaction

A Congress MLA reached the Madhya Pradesh Assembly dressed up as Kumbhkaran of epic Ramayana and lay down on the ground to send out the message that the BJP government in the state is in sleeping mode while other party MLAs kept sounding horns and hooters.

The Opposition party alleged that the state government is in deep slumber even as the state is plagued with many problems.

The Congress MLA from Mahidpur Assembly seat, Dinesh Jain Bose, came dressed up as Kumbhkaran and laid on the ground in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the Assembly premises on Thursday, during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

The MLA’s attire had a big slip that had ‘State Government’ written on it and also several smaller slips with the names of various alleged scams written on them.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Umang Singhar and other Congress MLAs sat around Bose and started playing horns and hooters that they had brought with them.

The protesting MLAs held out placards with slogans like ‘Janta bhookhi, berozgaar…sarkaar soti chaadar taan’ (the public is hungry and people unemployed but the state government is in sound sleep), and ‘jaago sarkaar jaago, janta ke muddon se mat bhaago’ (wake up government. Don’t run away from people’s issues).

The Congress party alleged that the BJP government is sleeping like Kumbhkaran despite repeated attempts to wake it up to do something about the law and order situation, transport scam, unemployment, farmers woes and many other problems across the state.

The legend Ramayana has it that Kumbhkaran was Ravan’s younger brother. He was cursed to sleep like dead for six months and remained awake for another six months of a year.