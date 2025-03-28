MP govt to formulate space policy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has stated that the Madhya Pradesh government will soon formulate a space policy, and also, discussions have begun regarding the establishment of a centre of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in the state.

The CM made these remarks from the Samatva Bhavan in the CM House at Bhopal, while virtually inaugurating the ‘National Scientific Conference/Science Festival’, and the ‘40th Madhya Pradesh Young Scientists Conference’. The conference is being held at the Kalidas Academy campus in Ujjain.

Dr Yadav noted that in the present times, the application of science and technology is bringing significant transformations across various fields – from farming to finance, manufacturing to medicine, and education to communication.

He informed that during the Global Investors Summit (GIS) at Bhopal in February, the state took a significant step by initiating the implementation of four policies focused on the use of science and technology.

Dr Yadav emphasised that the use of science will be expanded in various sectors across Madhya Pradesh to make the state a hub for technology and innovation. He stated that discussions would be held to develop an ISRO-like centre in Madhya Pradesh with the support of the scientific community and technology institutions.

The CM highlighted that science is also being increasingly utilised in the medical field and other sectors in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in agriculture, where drones are being used extensively. The state has initiated drone-based mapping in the revenue sector, and a pilot project for urban land surveys has started in Raisen at the national level. This initiative is now expanding to other cities to create digital maps of lands, plots, and settlements, making property ownership records more manageable.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav noted that India’s Sanatan culture is also based on science. He said that many auspicious activities begin with the worship of the Navagrahas (nine planets). With the arrival of Vikram Samvat 2082, he highlighted the historical, artistic, cultural, and spiritual significance of Ujjain, recognising it as a centre of time calculation since the era of Samrat Vikramaditya.

He welcomed innovation while preserving traditional knowledge and emphasized the relevance of the theme of the Young Scientists Conference and National Scientific Conference, which is ‘Development through Science, Technology, and Innovation Together.’ The conference features various sessions based on ancient Indian scientific traditions, with around 300 researchers and young scientists presenting papers on 17 subjects.

The CM also mentioned the key policies of Madhya Pradesh announced at the recent Global Investors Summit (GIS), including the ‘Drone Promotion and Industry Policy-2025’, ‘Madhya Pradesh Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics & Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) Policy-2025’, ‘Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Policy-2025’, and ‘Madhya Pradesh Global Capability Center (GCC) Policy-2025’.

The CM pointed out that over the past decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made rapid progress in the field of science and technology, infusing new energy and strength into the nation. He said that as a result of the visionary policies of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ India is advancing continuously in the defence and space sectors, emerging as a global leader in these fields.