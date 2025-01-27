Former MLA attacks house of his successors, both taken in police custody

On Sunday as entire nation was busy celebrating 76th Republic Day, a former BJP MLA in Uttarakhand and his successor independent legislator were engaged in firing gun shots at each other’s camp offices. Both were taken in police custody and probe began, said SSP Haridwar.

Drama unfolded in the when the BJP’s former MLA Pranav Singh Champion suddenly arrived at his successor Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar’s office along with his supporters carrying fire arms and began abusing latter.

Advertisement

Asupporter of Umesh Kumar who too responded equivocally against Champion’s abuses was thrashed by the BJP leader’s suporters. This was immediately followed by repeated cannonading by Champion and his supporters as seen in a video that went viral.

Advertisement

Champion shot several rounds at Kumar’s office with his pistol while his one supporter fired at the building with a rifle. No one was hurt in the firing.

After Champion left and Kumar came to know about the incident, for he was away from his camp office, latter rushed towards BJP leader’s house pointing gun and hurling loud abuses. However Kumar was stopped by the police personnel and others present on the spot.

Following firing incidents Haridwar police swung into action and said that legal action will be taken against Kumar and Champion.

In an statement issued by Haridwar SSP Parmendra Singh Doval in the night he said,” Today Kunwar Pranav Champion and his supporters attacked and fired at the camp office of Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar.

Following this police swung in action and a case was filed against him. Champion was arrested by our special teams and all legal actions are being taken.”

“A case was also filed against MLA Umesh Kumar based on a complaint recieved from Kunwar Pranav Champion. MLA was also arrested and all legal actions have been initiated. We have also requested Haridwar District Magistrate to suspend armed licences of the two” added SSP Haridwar. Doval warned that any one trying to create law and order problems in Haridwar will be dealt with heavy hands.

Attacking the BJP leader Kumar said “He has gone mad. People from outside Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh were called to attack me in the centre of the city. It was an attemp to kill me. Firing was done repeatedly. A complaint has been filed and police must take action.”

Champiom on the other hand said his attack at Kumar’s camp office was a retaliation of latter’s action against him on Saturday night.

Earlier on the night of January 25 Umesh Kumar along with his supporters had attacked Champion’s home in Khanpur after an statement made by the BJP leader against the MLA.

Champion’s wife Devyani Singh alleged that Kumar with his 15-20 supporters attacked her Roorkee house in the night at around 9pm. In an FIR lodged by the Devyani Singh against the MLA she alleged “Kumar and his 15-20 supporters and goons came to our home in Roorkee and hurled abuses at us.

They stated to kill Raja Champiom and Rani Devyani.

Umesh accompanied with his supporters threatened her personal staff to kill them.” FIR was lodged against Kumar under sections 190, 191(2),191(3), 351(3), 352 of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita(BNS) in the night itself.

Haridwar police arrested Champion from his Dehradun residence on Sunday evening. As he was taken away from Dehradun Champion in his statement said “Police picked me as we tried to retaliate. This is injustice. We will fight against it accordingly.”