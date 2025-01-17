Former J’khand CM Champai Soren hospitalized

Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren was admitted to Tata Main Hospital (TMH) on Friday after his health suddenly deteriorated.

The veteran politician, also the MLA from Seraikela, is reportedly facing complications from high blood pressure and loose motion.

Doctors at TMH are currently keeping a close watch on Soren’s condition. Though no detailed updates have been shared, the medical team has scheduled a follow-up examination later in the evening, with expectations of a more detailed report thereafter.

In a bid to reassure his supporters, Soren took to social media platform X, saying, “Due to health-related complications, I have been admitted to TMH this morning. The doctors have informed me that there is nothing to worry about. I’m feeling much better now and hope to recover fully soon to return among all of you.”

Despite the positive outlook, the situation remains under observation as medical professionals continue to monitor his recovery. Further updates are awaited from the hospital.