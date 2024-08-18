Former J&K minister Zulfikar joins BJP after meeting Amit Shah

In a setback to the Apni Party, former minister Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali quit the party on Sunday and joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP election in-charge for J&K and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Dr Jitendra Singh, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, and general secretary Tarun Chugh welcomed Zulfikar into the party. His joining took place ahead of the election committee meeting at the BJP headquarters.

Reddy said that Zulfikar’s joining showcases his deep-rooted trust in the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership among the people of J&K.

Zulfikar, an MLA from the Rajouri districts for two terms between 2008 and 2018, wrote on his official account on X: “Sometimes you have to make tough decisions in the best interests of your people. My priority is my people. I hope, as always, you will support me, and my decision will be in your best interest. Inshallah success will be ours.”

Speaking to media persons, Zulfikar said that the policies and schemes of the BJP have reached even the last person in the queue. He added that peace has been restored in J&K, stone-pelting has ended, the common man feels more secure, and the tourism industry has grown in the valley.

Earlier on Saturday, Zulfikar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. “Today, I met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding several issues in our area. We had a detailed discussion about the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K. Regarding joining the BJP, I will address the issue at a press conference at 10.30 am on Monday,” he said.

Zulfikar was previously with the PDP before joining the Apni Party, which was established by Altaf Bukhari following the abrogation of Article 370. He served as a minister from the PDP quota in the PDP-BJP coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti.