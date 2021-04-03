Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, was shifted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar on Saturday to better monitor his health.

“Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to a hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support and their prayers”, Omar tweeted.

The senior-most Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader’s son Omar Abdullah confirmed on Tuesday that the 83-year-old leader has tested positive for Covid-19.

“My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come into contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions”, Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support & their prayers — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 3, 2021

Earlier this month, Farooq Abdullah had taken the first Covid jab at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

The pandemic has been registering an alarming surge in J&K during the last week and the number of people testing positive has steadily increased.

(With IANS inputs)