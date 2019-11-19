Before assembly elections in Delhi, the former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar has decided to float a new political party. The proposed party will contest elections in Delhi on key issues in the national capital like drinking water and pollution with the slogan of ‘Delhi Bachao, Desh Bachao’ (Save Delhi, save nation).

Tanwar quit the Congress party over differences with Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He told IANS that the new party would focus on all sections of the society and highlight the failure of the Delhi government over drinking water and pollution.

Party will also focus on the city’s Dalit and minority population by highlighting issues of the demolition of the Ravidas temple in South Delhi.

The election in Delhi is due early next year. Currently, AAP is ruling the national capital and claims to come back in power. While the BJP is regularly attacking AAP over its various schemes. On the other hand, Congress will also fight to regain its lost battle.