Former Haryana CM Chautala cremated with state honours ; V-P ,others attend his last rites

The five-time Haryana Chief Minister and a prominent Jat leader, Om Prakash Chautala, was cremated with state honours in Teja Khera village at his native Sirsa district. The 89-year old leader passed away yesterday after collapsing at his Gurugram home.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, and other senior leaders visited Teja Kheda Farm today to attend his last rites.

During the funeral ceremony, Dhankhar fondly reflected on his personal relationship with Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala. “I had spoken to Chaudhary Sahab only five days ago. He expressed concern about my health, which deeply touched me,” he said. He continued, “It was 29 years ago, with the blessings of Tau Devi Lal, that Chaudhary sahab took me under his wing, helped me get elected to the 9th Lok Sabha, and appointed me as a Minister. I will never forget his support. I always sought his blessings, especially when I became Governor.”

“Chaudhary Sahab’s legacy is not defined by his political titles, but by his unwavering commitment to farmers and villages. He believed that the country’s progress and peace are inherently tied to rural development and agriculture,” Dhankhar said. He further reflected on Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala’s kindness, remembering how, during a visit after his appointment as Governor, the late leader insisted on providing special laddus to soothe his sore throat. “His concern for others was extraordinary,” Dhankhar recalled.

Praising the late leader’s unwavering dedication to rural welfare, Dhankhar highlighted his fearless, strong character and steadfast commitment to his ideals. “Chaudhary Sahab was a man of strong convictions, always focused on rural development. The challenges he faced and the philosophical approach he adopted remain highly relevant even today,” said Vice President Dhankhar.

“The dream of a developed India will emerge from the fields of farmers and rural development. His tireless service to farmers, especially his fight for loan waivers, is a testament to his unwavering dedication. He showed us that the interests of farmers are the interests of the nation, and their progress is key to the country’s prosperity,” he added.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also visited Teja Khera Farm to pay his last respects and tribute to the departed soul. During the last rites, several prominent leaders and dignitaries, including Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Cabinet Ministers, Krishan Lal Panwar, Mahipal Dhanda, Dr Arvind Sharma, Shyam Singh Rana, Ranbir Gangwa, BJP State President Mohan Lal Badoli, MP, Kartik Sharma, among others, paid their last respects to the departed soul.

His mortal remains were wrapped in the tricolour. Before the last rites, the Haryana Police contingent presented a guard of honor. Family members, including Ranjit Singh Chautala, Abhay Chautala, Ajay Chautala, Dushyant Chautala, Digvijay Chautala, Karan Chautala and Arjun Chautala paid their last respects to the departed soul.