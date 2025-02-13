Jurisdiction over impeachment of Allahabad HC judge lies with Parliament and President: Dhankhar

After taking into account the viewpoints of Opposition MPs seeking the removal of Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shekhar Yadav for his controversial remarks at an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that the jurisdiction over the matter “constitutionally lies in exclusivity with the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and eventually with the Parliament and the President”.

“The jurisdiction over the stated subject matter constitutionally lies in exclusivity with the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and eventually with the Parliament and the President,” he said.

Advertisement

Issuing a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha, VP Dhankhar said, “I am seized of an undated notice for motion received on 13 December 2024, bearing 55 purported signatures of the members of the Rajya Sabha seeking removal from office of Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court under Article 124(4) of the Constitution.”

Advertisement

VP Dhankhar further said, “It is expedient that the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha share this information with the Secretary General of the Supreme Court of India.”

In December last year, 55 Opposition MPs submitted an impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha, calling for the removal of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court following his controversial comments at an event organised by the VHP, where he advocated that the will of the majority should govern the country.

The motion, initiated by Independent MP Kapil Sibal, has been signed by several prominent figures, including Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Vivek Tankha, and Randeep Singh Surjewala; AAP’s Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha; TMC’s Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose; RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha; SP’s Javed Ali Khan; CPI(M)’s John Brittas; and CPI’s Sandosh Kumar.