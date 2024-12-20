Former Haryana CM and INLD stalwart Om Prakash Chautala dies at 89

Om Prakash Chautala, a towering political figure in Haryana and a five-time Chief Minister, passed away at the age of 89. Chautala, the son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, died following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Gurugram, according to Rakesh Sihag, Media Coordinator for the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

The senior leader suffered a cardiac arrest early in the day and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, despite the efforts of the medical team, he could not be revived, according to a news agency.

Advertisement

Chautala’s demise marks the end of an era in Haryana’s political landscape. Known for his astute leadership and deep understanding of rural and agricultural issues, he was a significant force in state and national politics.

Advertisement

Born on January 1, 1935, Om Prakash Chautala rose to prominence in the footsteps of his father, Devi Lal, who was an influential farmer leader and a key figure in the Indian political arena. Chautala began his political journey in the early 1970s, eventually establishing himself as a strong leader in Haryana politics.

He served as the Chief Minister of Haryana five times, with his tenure marked by efforts to improve the state’s infrastructure, education, and agricultural sectors. Chautala was also instrumental in strengthening the INLD, which he led with a focus on regional issues and the welfare of farmers.

Om Prakash Chautala’s legacy extends beyond his political achievements. He will be remembered for his ability to connect with the grassroots and his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by rural communities.