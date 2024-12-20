PM, Governor, CM, others condole passing of ex Haryana CM Chautala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, state Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, several ministers, and leaders of different parties on Friday condoled the passing of former Chief Minister of Haryana Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala. He died of cardiac arrest today in Gurugram. He was 89. He first became the Chief Minister of Haryana in 1989 and served in the role five times.

In a post on X, Mr Modi said that he was deeply saddened by the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala. “He remained active in the politics of the state for many years and continuously worked to carry forward the legacy of Chaudhary Devi Lal Ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” he stated.

Advertisement

He wrote in Hindi on X: “Haryana Ke Poorv Mukhyamantri Om Prakash Chautala Ji Ke Nidhan Se Atyant Dukh Hua Hai. Pradesh Ki Rajneeti Mein Ve Varshon Tak Sakriya Rahe Aur Chaudhary Devi Lal Ji Ke Karyon Ko Aage Badhane Ka Nirantar Prayas Kiya. Shok Ki Is Ghadi Mein Unke Parijanon Aur Samarthakon Ke Prati Meri Gahri Samvednayein. Om Shanti.”

Advertisement

The state funeral of former Chief Minister shall take place at Teja Khera Farm, Sirsa, at 3 pm tomorrow. The state government has declared three- days state mourning on December 20, 21 and 22, 2024 during which the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout the state on all buildings wherever it is flown regularly.

In a statement, the state Governor Bandaru Dattatraya expressed profound sorrow over the demise of Chautala. In his condolence message, he described Chautala as a seasoned politician and a visionary leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people of Haryana. “Shri Om Prakash Chautala ji’s contributions to the development of Haryana and his commitment to the welfare of its people particularly “Kisan” will always be remembered. His demise is a great loss to the state and its people,” said Dattatraya.

All government functions stand cancelled and there will be no official entertainment. A public holiday has been declared on December 21 in all state government offices as a mark of respect to the departed soul, as per an official order issued on Friday.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in his condolence message said that with Chautala’s passing, a significant chapter in state’s political history has come to a close, and it is hard to fill the void left by his departure. His immense contribution to Haryana’s political landscape will always be remembered, he said.

He said that Chautala’s personality was a reflection of simplicity and resilience. He was a visionary leader who initiated numerous schemes for rural development, education, and infrastructure improvement. His passing has left not just his family, but the entire state in deep sorrow, he said.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, while expressing his has deep sorrow, said that he shared both familial and political ties with the family of Om Prakash Chautala. “Shri Om Prakash Chautala had a long public life and made significant contributions to the development of the state during his tenure as the Chief Minister,” he said.

Cabinet Ministers of Haryana Anil Vij, Krishna Lal Panwar, Rao Narbir Singh, Mahipal Dhanda, Vipul Goel, Dr Arvind Kumar Sharma, Shyam Singh Rana, Ranbir Gangwa, Krishan Kumar Bedi, Shruti Choudhary, Aarti Singh Rao, along with Minister of State Rajesh Nagar and Gaurav Gautam also expressed their grief over the demise of Chautala and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Apart from the Cabinet Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and former ministers of Haryana, Chief Ministers and Ministers of various other states have also expressed their condolences to the bereaved family members.