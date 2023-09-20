Former BJP MLA Arun Narang joins Aam Aadmi Party

Arun Narang, former Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Abohar, joined the Aam Aadmi Party, on Wednesday. The Punjab chief minister, Bhagwant Mann, formally inducted Narang into the party and welcomed him to the fold. Narang had won Abohar seat in the 2017 assembly election by defeating Sunil Jakhar, who was in the Congress then.

“Arun Narang is a very popular name among the people of Abohar. Ever since Sunil Jakhar joined the BJP, he was angry with the party,” an AAP spokesperson said.

After welcoming Narang into the party, Mann tweeted that the AAP family is continuously growing in Punjab. He said after being impressed by the pro-people policies of the AAP government, former Abohar MLA Arun Narang has joined the AAP. He further said Narang’s joining the AAP will strengthen the party in Abohar and its surrounding areas.

Expressing disappointment over the elevation of former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar as the chief of the Punjab BJP, Narang resigned from all the party posts in July. Narang defeated Jakhar from the Abohar assembly segment in the Fazilka district by 3,279 votes in 2017. Before that, Jakhar had won from the same constituencies three times in a row since 2002.

In the 2022 election, Congress’s Sandeep Jakhar defeated Deep Kamboj of the AAP with over 5,000 votes from Abohar. Narang was third, after Sandeep Jakhar and Kamboj.