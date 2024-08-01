Former BJD MP Mamata Mohanta joins BJP

Former BJD MP Mamata Mohanta joined the BJP here on Thursday in the presence of BJP General Secretary Arun Singh, Odisha In-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Lok Sabha MPs, Pradeep Panigrahy, Anita Subhadarshini, Anant Nayak and Malvika Keshari Deo, at the party headquarters here.

After joining the saffron party, Mohanta expressed her gratitude to the party for becoming its part. She thanked BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for giving her an opportunity to serve the party.

Mohanta pledged her support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision of building ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. “My only aim is the service and welfare of the public. It can be fulfilled only by joining the BJP,” she contended.

Mohanta had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and also from the BJD on Wednesday.