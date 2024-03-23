Forces within and outside India weakening the country…’ : Jailed Kejriwal’s wife reads out his message

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday issued a video statement, reading out his message from jail. She said forces within and outside India were weakening the country.

“My dear countrymen, I have been arrested. Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. I have struggled a lot in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me,” said Ms Kejriwal, quoting her jailed husband.

She further called upon the people of the country to identify the forces that were trying to weaken India and defeat them.

Advertisement

“There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them…Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise…,” she added.

In the message, Kejriwal also asked his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers not to hate BJP workers. “They are our brothers,” he said.



Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday night by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The AAP national convenor has been sent to ED custody till March 28 after the probe agency accused him of being the kingpin behind the alleged scam. Kejriwal’s party has denied any wrongdoing and termed his arrest a BJP conspiracy ahead of Lok Sabha elections to stop him from campaigning.