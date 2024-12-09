For ‘Sashakt Bharat’, ‘Swasth Bharat’ is a must:Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized on Monday that a ‘Sashakt Bharat’ (Empowered India) is only possible with a ‘Swasth Bharat’ (Healthy India). He highlighted that both the central and state governments are working with unwavering commitment to ensure the health and well-being of every citizen.

Speaking at the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card distribution ceremony for citizens above 70 years of age at Mahant Digvijaynath Park, he remarked, “From Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana to the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya State Employee Cashless Medical Scheme, Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, and financial aid through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, all these initiatives reflect our dedication to creating a strong and empowered India through a healthy India.”

Distributing Vay Vandana Cards to 19 beneficiaries, he highlighted the government’s strides in strengthening the health and medical sector and noted, “Before 2017, in the 70 years since independence, Uttar Pradesh had only 12 government medical college but now the double-engine government has established medical colleges in 65 out of 75 districts in the state.”

He added, “This year alone, 16 medical colleges have commenced operations—13 under government management and three on a PPP model. Additionally, two new private medical colleges have also been inaugurated, further expanding the state’s healthcare infrastructure.”

Discussing the transformation in the health sector in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significant strides made since 2017. He recalled how, before 2017, encephalitis claimed the lives of a large number of children annually in Gorakhpur and surrounding areas. “Post-2017, the double-engine government has effectively controlled and eradicated this deadly disease,” he stated.

Drawing comparisons to the past, the Chief Minister remarked, “Before 2017, the only medical institution in eastern Uttar Pradesh was BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, which itself was in a dilapidated state. Today, under the double-engine government, AIIMS has been established in Gorakhpur, and BRD Medical College has been upgraded to offer super specialty services.”

He further emphasized the expansion of medical infrastructure in the region, pointing out that districts like Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Balrampur, Gonda, and Bahraich had no medical colleges in the past. “Today, medical colleges have been built or are under construction in all these districts, ensuring accessible healthcare for the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the government’s efforts to provide advanced healthcare facilities across the state. He stated that government hospitals in every district are now equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as ICUs, dialysis units, CT scans, color Doppler, MRI, blood banks, and blood component units, benefiting a large number of citizens.

“Along with controlling encephalitis, the government made significant efforts to safeguard 25 crore citizens of the state during the COVID crisis. After eradicating encephalitis, we also managed to overcome the challenges of COVID-19. This was made possible by the strengthened health infrastructure,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking about the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2018, the CM described it as the world’s largest health insurance scheme. “Under this scheme, beneficiaries receive free medical treatment worth Rs 5 lakh per year without paying anything. They only need to renew their Ayushman Health Card annually,” he explained.

Yogi further shared that the state has been the biggest beneficiary of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, with health cards issued to over 5.25 crore individuals and more than 9 crore beneficiaries listed under the scheme. “To ensure seamless access to healthcare, the government has made special arrangements in hospitals, including dedicated staff and counters for Ayushman cardholders, so that beneficiaries do not face any inconvenience,” he added.

For those unable to avail of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, CM Yogi noted that the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Uttar Pradesh has been implemented to extend healthcare benefits to the needy, ensuring no one is left behind. He emphasized that the residents of Gorakhpur are fully benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. He shared that in Gorakhpur alone, 280 hospitals—91 government and 189 private—are covered under the scheme. “The government has provided Rs 320 crore to these hospitals for the treatment of beneficiaries under Ayushman Yojana,” he stated.