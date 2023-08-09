Flying kiss row in Parliament: More than dozen women MPs complain to Speaker

Today, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that Congressman Rahul Gandhi gave a flying kiss as he exited the chamber following his remarks on the motion of no confidence. Following this a complaint was made to the speaker by more than a dozen women Member Parliaments.

Smriti Irani referred to Rahul Gandhi, who was recently re-elected to the House of Representatives, as “only a misogynist man who can blow a flying kiss to parliament that seats women MPs.”

She claimed that Mr. Gandhi’s action “lacked dignity”.

Advertisement

Women MPs from the BJP have protested to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about Mr. Gandhi’s alleged “indecent gesture” and accused him of demeaning women.

Later, Ms. Irani informed reporters that such “misogyny” had never been seen in parliament. Never before in parliament has a man’s “misogynistic behaviour” been so apparent. “My question is, should he be held accountable when a man’s misogyny is witnessed during a session of the House of the People, where laws are made to protect the dignity of women?” she posed to reporters.

Regarding the reported flying kiss, BJP MP Poonam Mahajan told NDTV that Rahul Gandhi’s gesture at the conclusion of the speech demonstrates that his upbringing was not “correct.”

“Everyone seated in the press gallery was able to observe what he did. He made a pretty disgusting gesture. You should understand the appropriate terminology to use as a member of parliament, she said.

Rahul Gandhi’s gesture, according to insiders in the Congress, wasn’t intended at any individual member.

The second day of the No-Confidence Debate in the Lok Sabha was opened by Rahul Gandhi today.

Mr. Gandhi attacked the BJP-led Central government harshly, claiming that Manipur had been divided in two. India in the state has been slain by government politics. You are Bharat Mata’s killers, not her protectors.

We will have to give up on arrogance and hostility if we want to hear the voice of the country, he remarked.

The Congress MP was criticised by Ms. Irani for claiming that the government had “killed Bharat Mata (India)” in Manipur.

She claimed that this was the first time such a statement had been made. Congress leaders were banging desks for the first time since someone brought up the murder of India, Ms. Irani claimed.

The BJP MP responded, “You are not India because you define incompetence and corruption in India.

Congressman Gaurav Gogoi started the Not-Confidence Motion yesterday. In order to breach Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vow of silence” over Manipur, he claimed that the opposition group INDIA was compelled to introduce the No-Trust motion against the administration.

On Thursday, the prime minister will respond to the discussion. Ahead of the crucial vote, he presided over yesterday’s meeting of the BJP’s Parliamentary Party. The Prime Minister reportedly attacked the INDIA coalition, claiming that the purpose of the vote was to determine whether opposition figures could be trusted rather than to show disapproval of the current administration. “It’s a test of their own internal trust,” he allegedly remarked.

Opposition protesters have continuously disrupted the session since it began on July 20. According to the opposition, there is nothing more urgent that can require the Prime Minister’s attention given the thousands of people who have been displaced, thousands of people who have been injured, and more than 170 dead since the ethnic violence started in May.