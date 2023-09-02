Flights Cancelled on 8,9,10 September for G20 Summit

Traffic restrictions linked to the G20 Summit have resulted in the cancellation of approximately 160 domestic flights travelling to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. In light of that, flights are cancelled for three days.

These cancellations are scheduled to occur from September 8 to 10. The airport’s operator, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), disclosed that numerous airlines have made requests to cancel a total of 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights during this three-day period. It’s important to note that these flight cancellations are not attributed to a shortage of aircraft parking space.

This measure has been taken due to security considerations and logistical requirements associated with the summit, including the need to allocate space for the aircraft carrying the delegates.

“We take great pride in India’s role as the host of the G20 Summit in 2023. The recent news regarding flight cancellations is not related to aircraft parking. We have already allocated the necessary parking space. The decision to cancel flights appears to have been made by airlines, likely in consideration of traffic restrictions stemming from the G20 Summit. While we acknowledge that approximately 80 arrivals and 80 departures may be impacted by these cancellations, we are committed to collaborating closely with airlines to minimize any inconvenience experienced by passengers,” stated DIAL in a release. The cancelled flights represent only 6% of the airport’s typical domestic operations.

Authorities familiar with the situation have indicated that there is an ample amount of parking capacity available at the airport. Prior arrangements for parking the aircraft of foreign delegations had been made and were in place before the cancellation requests were submitted.

Nonetheless, due to the anticipated traffic constraints throughout Delhi-NCR during the Summit period, individuals are likely to encounter difficulties in commuting to and from the airport to their final destinations, as noted by these officials.

It’s worth noting that the imposed restrictions will not have any adverse effects on international flights, as stated in the official announcement.

Tip for travellers — It’s advisable to reschedule your flight at your earliest convenience. Please consult your airline to explore alternative arrangements. Make sure to allocate additional time for your journey to and from the airport, considering the possibility of delays. Be prepared for potential disruptions in your travel plans.