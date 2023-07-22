Flash floods triggered by cloudburst hit Leh, damage roads

Several residential houses and vehicles were damaged on Saturday when flash floods triggered by a cloudburst hit Leh, capital of the Union territory of Ladakh. Some areas of the Kargil district were also affected, said the police.

The flash floods hit the town and nearby areas around midnight. Several roads have been damaged and many places, including the main market place, were waterlogged.

The second day teachings by the Dalai Lama could not be held in Leh due to the floods and waterlogging.

The Leh Police traced a child that had gone missing in the flood near the main market. No loss of life has so far been reported. Rescue teams of the Army, BRO, ITBP, NDRF, UTDRF and Police swung into action to deal with the situation.

The flash floods have caused damage to Khakshal, Sanker, Skampari, Chhubi, Zangsti and Main market Gonpa Soma areas that were filled with slush and mud-slides that came flowing. The Nubra road was also damaged at several places.

The flash floods have caused waterlogging in Chokhang Vihara temple, which is the Buddhist main Gompa situated in Leh main market.

Lt. Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) said many locations have witnessed complete washing away of roads, heavy mud sludge and blockage of routes.

“In the face of disaster, we experienced exemplary collaboration between the Armed Forces in Ladakh, the concerned departments of the civil administration & volunteers from across Ladakh in dealing with the aftermath of the flash floods and heavy rain,” he said.

The LG further said, “On behalf of the people of Ladakh, I want to express my deep appreciation towards the Jawans of XIV Corps, branches of BRO, ITBP along with PWD & Mech Dept of Leh and the local volunteers for their prompt action & service to the people”.

Additional Director General of Police, Ladakh, SD Singh JamwalJamwal said that men and machinery have been deployed in strength for rescue and rehabilitation operation.

Deputy Commissioner Leh, SP Leh along with Chief Engineer, Irrigation & Flood Control & Mechanical Engineering team visited the flood-affected areas to assess the ground situation. No loss of human life has been reported apart from damages to properties.

DDMA Leh immediately placed all men and machinery for relief and rescue operations at flood-affected areas and also set up emergency relief camp at GGHS School Leh.

Ladakh’s MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal visited the flood hit areas and assured aid to the affected people.

Ladakh has witnessed frequent flash-floods in the past few days. A day earlier heavy rainfall resulted in damage to Leh-Nubra Road at Khardong and Khalsar villages, and Tia Nallah, caused destruction to public properties. Several other roads were also damaged.