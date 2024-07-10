Duo held in Ladakh with gold worth crores smuggled from China

In a major haul, two persons have been arrested in the Nyoma sector of the Leh district of Ladakh on the charges of smuggling several kilograms of gold from China.

Gold valuing several crores of rupees was stacked in the house of a person in the Koyul village near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, officials said on Wednesday.

The seizure of gold was reportedly made by the ITBP and the local police based on intelligence inputs.

Officials identified the two arrested persons as Stanzin Dorgyal and Tsering Chamba.

The duo allegedly smuggled gold and kept it at their home in the village. However, the locally stationed Army Brigade which falls under the 15 Sector, received information about the same and passed it to the 21 Battalion of ITBP who arrested the alleged smugglers.

The gold was seized and later shifted to ITBP headquarters in the Leh district. It was an intelligence-based operation, officials said.