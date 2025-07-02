Five units to receive Army Commander citation at ARTRAC investiture ceremony

Five establishments will be honoured with the prestigious Army Commander Unit Citation for excelling in the fields of training, innovation, and leadership during the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) Investiture Ceremony scheduled to be held on Thursday.

A statement from an army spokesperson revealed that three establishments will be awarded the Financial Excellence Award for outstanding Financial Management. Further, to encourage usage of the online mode vis-à-vis the physical mode, three establishments will be awarded the e-office excellence award.

In the individual category, to encourage technical innovation, nine awards will be given to individual innovators for their technological innovations, which will impact operational/ organisational efficiency. Additionally, the GOC-in-C would felicitate the individuals with ‘On the Spot’ Commendation Cards for distinguished service and performance in their respective fields.

The event will be presided over by Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Army Training Command. Dubbed as the hallmark event of Army Training Command, the Ceremony reflects its commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and resilience in the Indian Army, the statement added.