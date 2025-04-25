COAS reaches Srinagar, reviews security situation with Army commanders

Three days after terrorists gunned down 26 tourists, including two foreign nationals and a local at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Srinagar to assess the security situation.

According to Army spokesperson Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava, the Corps Commanded of the 15 Corps briefed the COAS about the ongoing security situation.

Hours before the Army Chief’s first visit to Srinagar post the massacre, the Pakistan Army indulged in cross-border firing at isolated places along the Line of Control (LoC). “Small Arm Firing at some places on Line of Control initiated by the Pakistan Army. Effectively responded to by the Indian Army. No casualties,” the army spokesperson added.

