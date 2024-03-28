Five-time MP from Jharkhand Ram Tahal Choudhary joins Congress

The Congress received a shot in the arm in Jharkhand as former MP Ram Tahal Choudhary joined the party here on Thursday, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Choudhary was welcomed into the party fold by the Chairman of Congress Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera in the presence of the party’s Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and state president Rajesh Thakur.

Speaking on the occasion, Khera said, “Today, five-time MP Ram Tahal Choudhary is joining the Indian National Congress. We welcome him to the party.”

Mir said, “Ram Tahal Choudhary is a big name in Jharkhand. The entire Jharkhand knows about his services. He has taken part in big movements and raised the voice of the public.”

“This is the reason why he has spent a long time in politics. I congratulate Ram Tahal Choudhury on joining Congress,” he added.

Jharkhand Congress President Thakur heaped praise on Choudhury calling him a “messiah” of the backward classes. “There is a wave of enthusiasm in the Jharkhand Congress because of Tahal joining the Congress,” he added.

Choudhary expressed his gratitude to the party high command for welcoming him into the Congress family. “I am joining the Congress party after being influenced by its policies,” he said.