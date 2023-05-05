Five soldiers killed in explosion caused by terrorists during Rajouri encounter

Five soldiers of the Army were killed and one injured during an encounter with terrorists in the Kandi area of Rajouri along the Line of Control (LOC) on Friday. The terrorists were involved in a recent killing of five soldiers in an ambush in Poonch, said an Army spokesman.

The spokesman said that two soldiers died on the spot while four others were injured as terrorists exploded an explosive device in the morning. Three of the injured succumbed to their injuries in the afternoon at the Udhampur-based command hospital where they were flown to along with an infured officer, taking the toll to five.

He said there was a likelihood of casualties on the terrorists’ side trapped in the area.

In a statement earlier in the morning, the Northern Command said, “Indian Army columns have been conducting relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in ambush of an army truck in Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region.”

“On specific information about presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in Rajauri Sector, a joint operation was launched on 3 May. At about 0730 hours on 5 May, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs. The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation. The Army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers including an officer”.

Additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of encounter. The injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur.

“As per initial reports a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. There is a likelihood of casualties in terrorists group. The operation is in progress. Further details are being ascertained,” the statement added.