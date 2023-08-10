Five persons, including two children, were feared buried alive under the debris in a cloudburst that occurred in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday night.

According to HP State Emergency Operation Centre spokesperson, the cloudburst occurred in Malagi Dadiyat tehsil Ponta Sahib of the district.

The five persons missing are identified as Kuldeep Singh (62), his wife Jeeto Devi (55), Rajni Devi (31), Nitesh (10) and eight-year-old Deepika.

The incident occurred at around 8.30 pm when they were at their residence.

He said apprehension of more having been buried alive cannot be ruled out.

Rescue operations are in progress to search for the missing persons, said the spokesperson.