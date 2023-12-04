Five killed in road rage incident in Faridkot, Punjab

Five young individuals tragically lost their lives in a harrowing incident near Bara Bhai Ka village along the Amritsar-Bathinda National Highway in Faridkot district.

The accident unfolded when two cars, reportedly engaged in a reckless race, collided. The impact was devastating as one car rammed into the rear of the other.

All five occupants of the trailing car perished instantly, while the individuals in the other vehicle purportedly fled the scene without identification.

Advertisement

The victims have been identified as Manpreet Singh from Kothe Ramsar (Muktsar), Rohit from Gidderbaha, along with Harpinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, and Nanak Singh, all hailing from Bathinda.

Authorities are actively investigating the car with Jalandhar registration involved in the incident. Sources within the police department disclosed that both groups had engaged in a verbal altercation in Bathinda before embarking on their fateful journey towards Faridkot.

Amidst the tragedy, the families of the deceased staged a protest at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, where the bodies were brought for post-mortem.

They voiced allegations against the hospital staff, accusing them of inexplicable delays in conducting the necessary procedures. However, hospital authorities countered, stating that the delay stemmed from incomplete documentation on the part of law enforcement.