Five from Haryana killed as cars fall into ditch in Raj village

Five youths were killed while five others injured when two cars in which they were travelling from Haryana to Rajasthan’s Gogamedi temple for ‘darshan’ (obeisance) in the Hanumangarh district fell into a ditch near a canal at Jhansal village late last night.

Three of the youths, all friends, died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital, Kalu Ram, an Investigating Officer (IO) of Bhirani Police Station in Hanumangarh told SNS when contacted.

The deceased were identified as Chatar Singh, Rajan, Narendra, Vikas and Sachin (all between 25 and 30 years).

The injured, who were rescued by villagers and later with the help of local cops, were first taken to the CHC in Chanibari village, from where they were referred to a Hospital in Haryana.

They were all ten friends, who had embarked on the journey in their two cars (Creta & I20) from Kurushetra. They were about to reach Gogamedi temple (Gogaji Lokdevta) when they lost control over their cars, leading the vehicles to slip into the deep gorge at 10 pm last night. Both the vehicles were torn into pieces, and the passengers were scattered here and there on the canal side, quoting the villagers’ version the IO said.

The bodies were being handed over to their relatives after postmortem, he added.