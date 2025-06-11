Odisha CID nabs five who secure postal jobs by fake certificates

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Odisha Police on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended five persons who qualified and were appointed for the department of post job by producing fake educational certificates, an official said.

The accused, identified as Kulamani Rana, Ajaudin Kumbhar, Rajat Ku Naik, Sudhir Bhue,and Tophan Bag, allegedly submitted forged educational certificates to secure jobs as Grameen Dak Sevaks (GDS), he said.

The CID registered a case after a complaint was lodged by Rajendra Kumar Pattnaik, Superintendent of Post Offices, Bolangir Division, regarding the submission of fake certificates by 38 candidates.

The CID took over the investigation due to the sensitive nature of the case and the alleged organized network of fraudsters operating in the area.

Earlier, 18 accused persons, including the principal accused Abhijeet Kumar Bhakat, were arrested and forwarded to court. Search is on to nab other accused persons, who are evading arrest.

Further investigation is underway to delve deep into crime as the fake certificate racket is linked to similar gangs operating outside the State, added the officials.