Five Haryana students stranded in Manipur return home safely

Five students of Haryana students, who were stranded in violence-hit Manipur, have returned to their homes safely with the efforts of the state government.

The first batch of five students reached Delhi late Monday night and the second batch of such students is scheduled to reach Delhi on Tuesday.

An official spokesperson said that the state government had made concrete arrangements to bring back the students of Haryana from violence-hit areas of Manipur who had gone there to study. “The state government was keeping constant contact with the students from the time they boarded the flight till they landed in Delhi. Also, arrangements for their accommodation were made by the government at Haryana Bhawan, Delhi,” he said.

The first batch of students, who returned from Manipur, include Kamal Kant from Mahendragarh, Ritu from Jind, Shivani from Palwal, Neha from Sirsa and Sagar Kundu from Rohtak.

The students said there was no direct flight from Manipur to Delhi and tickets were not available. The state government has brought the students back to Delhi from Manipur’s Imphal via Agartala and Kolkata with a flight travel time of about nine hours.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured all possible cooperation from the state government to the students and their families. On his directions, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal is in constant contact with the Manipur administration.

According to the information received so far, 16 students are pursuing education in various institutions in Manipur, out of which five students have returned to the state safely and the other batch of students will depart on Tuesday.

While five of these students of Haryana are pursuing education in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Imphal, eight students in Indian Institute of Information Technology Senapati, Manipur and three students in National Sports University (NSU) in Imphal, said the spokesperson.