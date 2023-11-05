Fisherman dies as two fishing boats collide off Kochi coast

A fisherman died as two fishing boats collided off Munambam coast near Kochi in Kerala in the wee hours of Sunday.

During the collision, one of the boats was split in two, resulting in the tragic death of the fisherman. The deceased has been identified as Jose (63), a native of Kollam Pallithottam.

Seven other fishermen were rescued in the accident.

Advertisement

“We were sleeping when the other boat, the Noorimol, hit us. As soon as we jumped, the boat was split in two halves. It was those boatmen who saved us. Seven people were rescued while the eighth could not be saved. Ours was a small boat,” said a fisherman in the boat named Silverstar, who is one of the survivors

In another tragic incident, two migrant workers were killed at Muvattupuzha near Ernakulam on Sunday. The dead bodies of two migrant workers were found with their throats slit in a sawmill at Kampanypady at Muvattupuzha in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Sunday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Mohantho and Deppasankar Basumma, both Assam natives.

It was around 4 pm when the dead bodies of the two were spotted by their co-workers. Both are working at the same sawmill. Police said one person, who is working in the sawmill, and his close friend are missing.

The police said an investigation is underway to uncover the details surrounding the suspected murder.