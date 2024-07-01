First Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case registered in UP’s Amroha: Police

The first FIR under the new criminal law Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered in Amroha followed by cases in Bareilly and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

DGP Prashant Kumar said the first FIR under the new criminal law was registered in Amroha at Rahra police station in a case of electrocution, while the second case was registered in Bareilly at Baradari police station on a missing 22-day-old baby on Monday.

He said the third case was registered in Agra at Samsabad police station over a robbery case.

According to the FIR, the Amroha case was registered under Section 106 of the BNS against two people over the death of one Jaspal in electrocution in his agricultural field in Dhakia Khadar village.

In the Bareilly case, a 22-day-old baby of a couple from Pilibhit was stolen from a private hospital located at Dohra Mor in Baradari Kotwali area of Bareilly. A report has been lodged in this matter at Baradari police station. The FIR was lodged under Section 97 of the Indian Justice Code.

In the third case in Agra, the FIR was registered under Section 305(A) and 331(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), lodged by Bhumi Singh against four unidentified persons for robbery in his house in Tula Tiwaria village Monday morning.

Police are investigating all the three cases, the DGP said.