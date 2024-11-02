Firms sanctioned by US not violated national law: MEA

Reacting to the recent U.S. sanctions on 19 Indian entities and two Indian nationals for helping Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, India on Saturday asserted that Indian companies have not violated any national law.

“We have seen reports on U.S. sanctions. India has a robust legal and regulatory framework on strategic trade and nonproliferation controls. We are also a member of three key multilateral non- proliferation export control regimes – the Wassenaar Arrangement, the Australia Group and the Missile Technology Control Regime, and have been effectively implementing relevant UNSC sanctions and UNSC resolution 1540 on non- proliferation,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal pointed out at a media briefing here.

”Our understanding is that the sanctioned transactions and companies are not in violation of Indian laws. Nevertheless, in keeping with India’s established non-proliferation credentials, we are working with all the relevant Indian departments and agencies to sensitise Indian companies on applicable export control provisions, as well as inform them on new measures being implemented that could impact Indian companies in certain circumstances,” he added.

Advertisement

“Regular strategic trade/export control outreach events for Indian industries and stakeholders are being carried out by agencies of the Government of India. We are also in touch with the US authorities to clarify issues.” the spokesperson said.