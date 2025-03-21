Dialogue with China moving in positive direction: India

India on Friday said the dialogue with China has been moving forward in the right direction since the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Kazan in October last year on the margins of the BRICS Summit.

”Conversations and dialogues have been going on (with China) and they have been moving forward in the right direction,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

He was asked for comment on Beijing terming as positive PM Modi’s remarks on Sino-Indian ties in a podcast recently.

The spokesperson said the two countries have held ”constructive engagement” at various levels since the Modi-Xi meeting in Kazan. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also travelled to Bejiing in January and met his counterpart, he noted.

On the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the spokesperson said, “It has been agreed that the Kailash Mansarovar will start in 2025, but how the yatra will start and other talks are still going on.