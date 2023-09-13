Firing in MP’s Datia district, four killed

At least four people were killed and four others injured in firing between two groups in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, police said on Wednesday. This firing in MP’s Datia district has raised safety concerns of its citizens.

The incident occurred in the Renda village of Datia district where two groups were involved in a dispute. Heated arguments soon led to a bloodshed as both sides opened fire at each other.

The firing from both sides came to an end only after a team of local police reached the spot.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Datia police have confirmed the reports saying that two groups opened fire at each other and at least four of them were reported killed.

However, the police said the detailed information about this bloodshed incident would come to light after the investigation is completed. MP’s Datia district after firing remains in a comparatively unsafe situation.

“We will give details about the incident only after the investigation is done. Two groups exchanged fire at each other and four people were killed. Injured persons have been admitted to a hospital,” police official said.

Datia is the home district of state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.