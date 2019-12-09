A minor fire which broke out at the same building in north Delhi’s congested Anaj Mandi area, where 43 people were killed in a massive blaze on Sunday, was doused on Monday morning.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the minor blaze after people saw smoke and alerted the Delhi Fire Service.

Some material stacked inside the building caught fire. However, the blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes, they said.

A massive fire in the same four-storey building comprising illegal factories killed 43 and injured 16 workers on Sunday.

The incident came to light when the fire department received a call at 5.22 am following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Several people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital.

Most of the people affected were labourers sleeping inside when the fire broke out on the second floor of the building in the early hours of Sunday.

A preliminary probe suggested that short circuit triggered the blaze. Nearly 150 fire personnel carried out the rescue operation and pulled out 63 people from the building.

The Delhi Police has registered a case against the factory owner. Police said a case under section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder punishable with a maximum imprisonment of 10 years) has been registered.

The case has been transferred to the crime branch.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, among others, offered condolences to the families of the deceased as well as those who got injured in the blaze.

The Delhi government has announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of the deceased and a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those injured in the fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured.