FIR in Kashmir against rumours over G20 meet through ISD calls from UK

The Kashmir Cyber Police has registered an FIR against those from abroad spreading rumours against the upcoming G20 meeting in Srinagar.

Media persons and members of the civil society in Kashmir and Jammu have been receiving telephone calls from the United Kingdom against the G20’s Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar from 22 to 24 May.

The cyber police said it has taken cognizance of case FIR 11/2023 of Police Station Cyber Crime Kashmir and investigation is underway.

“Citizens are requested that all such calls may be reported to Police. Cyber Police Kashmir has taken cognisance of this and investigations are going on,” police said.

The Kashmir cyber police on Friday issued an advisory against some suspicious ISD and virtual phone numbers through which rumours are being spread against the upcoming G20 Summit. The advisory cautioned people against these phone numbers that are being used to spread anti-national messages and rumours about the prestigious meeting.

“The general public is advised to remain cautious towards some suspicious telecommunications and not to respond to any of the following numbers +44 7520 693559, +447418343648 and +447520693134 ,+44 7418 343648 or any ISD number/virtual numbers which are spreading rumours regarding the upcoming G20 event,” J&K Police said in a statement on Friday.

Police said if any person has any grievance or query related to the matter, the cyber police station or any nearby police station and police post can be contacted.

Meanwhile, men of the National Security Guard (NSG), para-military forces and police searched hotels, lodges and other commercial establishments in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk and Residency Road.

The MARCOS, marine commandos of Indian Navy, conducted security drills in the Dal Lake on the banks of which the meeting will be held in a convention center.

Security forces also searched houses of some jailed separatists where suspicious movement was reported.

Three trouble-shooters in North Kashmir’s Baramulla have been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Senior superintendent of police, Reasi district, Amit Gupta held a Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre (SMAC) meeting to discuss the present security and share information between different agencies.

Besides police, the meeting was attended by Army and para-military officers. Colonel Sanjeev Shrivastava SSO Station Head, CO IR 1st Bn RC Kotwal, Nisar Mohamad CO 126 BN CRPF, Lt. Colonel Sunil Kumar Sharma MI Reasi Military Station, SS Mishra A/C 6th BN CRPF, Manish Kumar Sinha DCIO/IB, Ashok Kumar IB Reasi, Ashiq Hussain Shah CID CI, Altaf Hussain DI CID SB Reasi and Sunil Kumar DSB Reasi participated in the meeting.

Threadbare discussion was held on present security scenario and G20 Summit, in view of recent terror attack in district Rajouri and its spillover effects in Reasi, law and order situation, under currents, movement and presence of terrorists, present dynamics and revival of militancy, surveillance over OGWs, surrendered terrorists, missing youths and their presence in POK and keep check on radicalization of youth in society.