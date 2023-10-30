FIR Filed Against VCK’s Vikraman for Harassment of Woman Lawyer

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) spokesperson and well-known figure from the television show “Bigg Boss,” R Vikraman. The complaint was filed by a Dalit woman lawyer who accused Vikraman of harassment and financial exploitation, purportedly in the name of a romantic involvement.

The FIR includes sections related to rape, cheating, defamation, and violations of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as registered by the Vadapalani All Women Police Station. This legal action was initiated following a directive from the Special Court responsible for cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Principal Judge Alli issued the directive on October 20.

The case stems from a private petition submitted by the woman lawyer, who is widely recognized for her activism against caste-based discrimination and her dedication to Ambedkarite principles. She came forward in May of this year with allegations that Vikraman had subjected her to various forms of abuse, encompassing emotional, sexual, and financial exploitation. She asserted that Vikraman targeted her due to her Dalit identity, exploiting her vulnerabilities associated with her lower-caste status.

Advertisement

In her effort to seek justice, the woman lawyer penned a letter addressed to VCK party president Thol Thirumavalavan on April 19. In the letter, she detailed the significant emotional and financial harm she had endured as a result of her alleged interactions with Vikraman. She requested that the VCK establish a committee to investigate the allegations and take appropriate disciplinary measures against Vikraman.