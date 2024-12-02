FIR against Raj Cong MLA

The Rajasthan Police has lodged an FIR against the Congress sitting legislator Abhimanyu Poonia for allegedly provoking youths for “beating up inactive and non-cooperative government officials”.

The Sangaria MLA, who also heads the Youth Congress state unit, while addressing a youth meet at Barmer on Sunday had reportedly said that youth may beat up officers if, they don’t listen to them, trouble or harass them”. Several prominent Congress leaders including sitting Lok Sabha MP Ummed Ram and former MLA Padma Ram were present on the stage.

The remarks evoked strong reaction as the statement went viral on various social media platforms. Noticing the MLA’s comments on social media, Inspector General (Jodhpur Range) Vikas Kumar took cognisance to the utterance of the law-maker and directed Barmer district police to lodge a case against the leader who is state president of Youth Congress.

