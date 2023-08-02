Fine-tuning strategies to defeat Pak’s nefarious design

In view of Pakistan’s audacious attempts to revive terrorism in the border areas of Jammu, a joint intelligence and security coordination meeting was conducted on Wednesday by the Indian Army in the presence of all the stakeholders of Poonch and Rajouri districts at Palma Garrison.

The conference was attended by senior officials from the Indian Army, local police, intelligence agencies and other stakeholders. The primary objective of the meeting was to assess the existing intelligence and security situation in the region and formulate strategies to ensure the successful and peaceful conduct of upcoming events.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed several key issues related to intelligence gathering, threat assessment and security arrangements. They also reviewed the security measures implemented in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and analyzed any potential threats that could arise during the anniversary of this event.

Additionally, the participants addressed the security concerns surrounding the upcoming Independence Day celebration and the Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra, an annual pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Budha Amarnath. They evaluated the potential challenges, such as possible terrorist activities or civil unrest, and devised strategies to mitigate these risks.

The meeting served as a platform for sharing intelligence inputs, discussing security protocols, and coordinating efforts among different security agencies.

The participants emphasized the need for seamless coordination, intelligence sharing, and proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of the region during these important events.

Overall, the joint intelligence and security coordination meeting aimed to enhance the preparedness and effectiveness of security arrangements in Rajouri and its surrounding areas. By pooling their resources and expertise, the stakeholders aimed to create a robust security framework that would deter potential threats and maintain peace and stability in the region, said a defence spokesman.