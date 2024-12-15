Financial devolution from Central pool without discrimination: AIADMK General Council

Demanding financial devolution from the central pool without any discrimination, the opposition AIADMK on Sunday pressed for reverting Education back to the State List in the Constitution.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the AIADMK General Council meeting. While training its guns on the ‘failures and ineptitude’ of the DMK government of MK Stalin, the meeting didn’t spare the BJP- led Union government either. On financial devolution, the party is on the same page with the ruling DMK.

Putting the blame for many issues plaguing education like the NEET exam, and the states being made subordinate to the Centre, the party said it was necessary to bring it back to the State List through a Constitutional amendment. Another resolution condemned the naming spree in Hindi for legislations passed by Parliament since it was a naked attempt of Hindi imposition.It called for christening legislations only in English.

The General Council reiterated the demand for declaring ‘Thirukkural’, the Sangam era classic and highly acclaimed ethical treatise, as the National Book. It has been a longstanding demand of political parties and Tamil activists in the state. Pressing the Union government to cancel the Tungsten mining lease given to a corporate house, a resolution blamed the DMK government for waking late in the day only after public outrage.

Directing its ire at the DMK government, the meeting blamed the administration for its failure in carrying out timely relief and restoration in the aftermath of the devastation caused by cyclone Fengal. It has exposed the ineptitude of the Stalin government, it was alleged. Besides failing to fulfill poll promises, the state government was charged with deterioration in the law and order situation.

The General Council resolved to make party general Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) the Chief Minister again in the 2026 Assembly election.