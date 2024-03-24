Festivals should be symbols of harmony, peace and equality: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended Holi greetings to people, highlighting that festivals should be symbols of harmony, peace and equality.

“There should be no discrimination in society and everyone should remain united. This is also the message for Holi. For a powerful society and a capable nation, it is necessary that there should not be any discrimination, and differences among people should be eliminated,” the CM said in his Holi message.

Yogi was addressing people present on the occasion of the Holika Dahan procession organised by the Holika Dahan Utsav Committee at Pandeyhata here on Sunday evening.

The CM said, “When we actively engage in promoting the country’s welfare with a spirit of unity, the joy and enthusiasm of festivals become everlasting.”

Describing Holika Dahan and Holi as a festival of joy and victory of truth, justice and religion, the Chief Minister said, “Where there is devotion, power automatically follows. This coordination of devotion and power is seen in the form of Holika Dahan. The implicit message of Holika Dahan is that no matter how powerful the unjust and oppressor is, his end is certain. Holika Dahan is a festival to commemorate the Narasimha incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who protected his devotee Prahlad, a follower of the right path, and vanquished the unjust Hiranyakashyap and Holika.”

The Chief Minister said that the burning of Holika, a symbol of evil, also gives the message that whenever there is injustice or discrimination, its burning is certain. The burning of Holika and the killing of Hiranyakashyap are part of the same tradition in which we also burn the effigy of unjust Ravana every year. Sakal Sanatani celebrates its heritage of thousands of years with enthusiasm and excitement, he added. The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to celebrate Holika Dahan and Holi peacefully. He advised people not to indulge in any action that may dampen the spirit of excitement and enthusiasm. He also emphasised the importance of avoiding conflicts anywhere.

The Chief Minister said that festivals like Holi are a heritage of thousands of years. “We cherish the period of Satya Yug which the world does not even know about and hand it over to the next generation. It is our responsibility to preserve the heritage and maintain the sanctity of traditions on festivals.”

Yogi praised the Holika Dahan Utsav Committee for preserving this heritage for 97 years.

After his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the aarti of devotee Prahlad, who was seated on a chariot decorated for the Holika Dahan procession. After showering flowers on his portrait, people played Holi with great enthusiasm and showered flowers on the crowd present.