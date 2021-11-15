Festival of tribal art and culture ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ begins on 16 November

Grandson of the iconic tribal hero and freedom fighting fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sukhram Munda, will inaugurate the Aadi Mahotsav – ‘A Celebration of the Spirit of Tribal Culture, Crafts, Cuisine and Commerce’ – on Tuesday here at the national capital’s Dilli Haat.

Aadi Mahotsav is a successful initiative of TRIFED which was started in 2017. The aim of the festival is to familiarise people with the rich and diverse craft, the culture of the tribal communities across the country, in one place, a note from TRIFED stated here.

Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishwesar Tudu, and Chairman TRIFED Ramsinh Rathwa are among those who will be present at the event.

At the Aadi Mahotsav, to be held from 16-30 November, tribes from across the country have been invited for a composite display and sale of tribal art and craft showcasing the traditional culture of tribal communities. The tribal artisans and suppliers and tribal dances will provide a glimpse of their rich traditional tribal culture, the ministry note further said.