Female victims of domestic violence, disasters to be rehabilitated in 10 UP districts

The Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to introduce Shakti Sadan across the state to support the rehabilitation and reintegration of women affected by domestic violence and disasters.

As part of this initiative, 10 districts of the state have been selected to focus on assisting women and daughters from various vulnerable categories. The programme aims to address their basic needs and bring them into the mainstream, officials here on Friday disclosed.

The UP government will operate Shakti Sadan under the Samarth sub-scheme of Mission Shakti, funded by the Centre. As part of the pilot project, approval has been given to launch Shakti Sadan in 10 districts of the state, with the process already underway.

Each Shakti Sadan will provide accommodation to 50 women, with residential buildings being selected for this purpose. These buildings will be located near district headquarters, ensuring easy access to transportation and other essential facilities.

The UP government will operate Shakti Sadan in 10 districts of the state, including Varanasi, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Kanpur Nagar, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Gonda, Basti, Mirzapur, and Saharanpur, as part of the Women Welfare Department’s initiative.

A suitable residential building is currently being searched for the operation of Shakti Sadan, which will be rented for this purpose. Each Shakti Sadan with a capacity of 50 individuals per district. will provide shelter, food, clothing, primary healthcare, and other essential services to women and daughters.

To ensure smooth operation of the facility, nine employees will be selected soon through a service provider.

Meanwhile, to make women self-reliant and independent, they are being trained in five trades: plumber, electrician, fitter, pump operator, and motor mechanic. Additionally, over four lakh women across Uttar Pradesh have been trained in water quality testing, with specialized training in masonry also being introduced.

In a first for the state, 168 women from self-help groups in Lakhimpur Kheri have received training as plumbers, fitters, and pump operators. These women were also provided with toolkits as part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s unique initiative.

Lakhimpur Kheri is set to lead the way as the district with the highest number of trained women in these trades.

District Magistrate Durgashakti Nagpal said, “A total of 1,297 women across Uttar Pradesh have been trained in these essential trades. Recognizing the challenges faced by women in rural households—such as addressing water-related issues during the absence of male family members—the initiative empowers women to manage and resolve these problems independently. ”

She added, “To ensure practical expertise, the training included a field visit to Kalaam Gram Panchayat in Lakhimpur Kheri, where the women received hands-on experience under the guidance of skilled trainers. Toolkits specific to each trade were distributed, including items like hammers, wrenches, cutters, and testers, ensuring the women were equipped to perform their roles effectively. “