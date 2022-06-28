Father hacks son to death over petty issue in Gujarat

On Tuesday morning, when the world woke up, a father in cold blood hacked his 19-year-old son to death with an axe over some petty issues. Father suspected that his son had stolen money from his pocket.

Chanchalben Patel in her complaint with the Khergam police station in the Navsari district said, “Around 6 a.m. I was cooking in the kitchen, though my husband Bhagubhai had woken up, but he was lying in the bed. Our 19-year-old son Sahil was sleeping, when I heard big bang noise and rushed out to find that my husband was standing with an axe. He had hit on my son’s neck with the axe two to three times. Sahil was lying in a pool of blood.”

“After hitting my son, my husband sat on the floor and did not reply to any of my questions,” she added. She rushed out and sought help. “Neighbours called an emergency ambulance, and doctors declared my son dead, so police were informed,” she stated in her statement.

She told the police that when she asked her husband why he killed our son, Bhagubhai told her that on Monday night, Sahil had slapped him twice, because he was caught urinating in a tub and he also suspected that he had stolen money from his pocket. Bhagubhai is a daily wage earner, though Sahil was tenth pass, he was jobless.

Police Sub Inspector S.S. Mal said that the accused Bhagubhai has been arrested and Sahil’s body has been sent for the postmortem. The accused has been arrested for murder.