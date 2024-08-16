Farooq to contest JK Assembly polls, Omar to give it a miss

As political parties gear up for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after EC announced the poll schedule, National Conference chief Dr. Farooq Abdullah made a big announcement on Friday saying that he himself will contest the upcoming assembly elections and not his son and vice-president of the NC Omar Abdullah, who is a former chief minister.

Farooq told reporters here; “I will contest these elections, Omar Abdullah will not contest the elections. When full statehood is restored then I will step down and Omar Abdullah will contest from that seat.”

He said; “Not only NC but all the parties of J&K want restoration of statehood. It is the Government of India’s promise that there will be complete statehood”.

Farooq appealed to ECI to give level playing field during the elections to all political parties. ECI should look into the mass transfer of officers shortly before the elections are announced.

Farooq said that the issue of pre-poll alliance will be decided by the party in Srinagar. Replying to a question whether the Apni Party of Altaf Bukhari and Peoples Conference of Sajad Lone will also be included in the opposition alliance, Farooq said that the two are already aligned towards the BJP and the people are aware of that.

He showed confidence in the NC getting a majority on its own. The NC is part of the opposition’s INDIA bloc, but we will hold discussions on a pre-poll alliance, he said.

The octogenarian leader did not contest the recent Lok Sabha polls and Omar lost from the north Kashmir’s Baramulla seat. The latter had announced that he would not contest the assembly elections until J&K’s full statehood was restored.

Farooq yesterday completed his weeklong campaign in the Chenab valley area and this morning went to the border town of Akhnoor near here.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah told newsmen in Srinagar that after 1987-1988, this is the first time when the elections in J&K are being conducted in such a small number of phases. The National Conference was ready for this day. We will begin our election campaign soon, he added.

BJP in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir, Tarun Chugh said “BJP will fight elections in J&K, people have immense faith in PM Modi and BJP will get the blessings of the public”,

Chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad said; “We hope it will be a free and fair election. We also hope the security of voters, candidates and party leaders will be taken care of. Right now what is important is that people are getting a chance to elect their representative after nearly 10 years.”

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said; “After the formation of the assembly, we will continue our fight to restore statehood. People have to vote carefully and vote for those who will fight for statehood and their rights”.