Farooq, Omar offer floral tributes to Sheikh Abdullah

National Conference (NC) rank and file, led by Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice-President Omar Abdullah on Friday paid floral tributes to Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his 41st death anniversary at Hazratbal on the outskirts of Srinagar.

They offered flowers and prayers at the Sheikh’s grave at Hazratbal.

Sheikh was the first Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir after independence of the country. Although J&K was a Muslim majority state, but Sheikh decided to stay with India. He was a mass leader of Kashmir.

A function was also held in the NC headquarters at Jammu where party activists offered floral tributes to the Sheikh.