Farooq Abdullah wants new Afghan rulers to respect human rights

Former Chief Minister and Lok Sabha member, Dr. Farooq Abdullah said on Wednesday that he hoped the new regime in Afghanistan respects human rights and maintains friendly relations with other countries.

Addressing the party workers at the Mausoleum of his father, late Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, who died this day in 1982, Farooq said, “I hope the Taliban government in Afghanistan maintains friendly relations with all countries.

“They should ensure to protect the human rights of their citizens and give them a just and honourable government under the Islamic rules.”

Farooq Abdullah, who is the president of the regional National Conference, said he had no idea when elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly would be held.

“But, whenever these are held our party will participate in them. We cannot stay away from elections,” he said.

Replying to a question about statehood and Article 370, he said, “We will fight for both and we will get these as our constitutional right”.